Roane County Commission tables vote on Regions Bank Building

Roane Commissioners after about 45 minutes of discussion over whether or not to purchase the former Regions Bank Building in Kingston for a new codes enforcement office, held off for now until the structure is inspected first, and lower the asking price from $875,000.00 to just under $800,000.00. County Executive Ron Woody explained that not only would the building serve the codes and building inspection offices, but also could be used to move other staff from the courthouse there as well and help the ever seemingly overcrowded parking lot at the courthouse. The codes office will have to move, now that the current location adjacent to the jail property, must be razed to expand the current jail, according to the executive. Steve Kirkham owns the former Regions Bank building and proposed it to the county for the asking price after it was appraised for around $889,000.00. A couple of amendments to ask him to take $400,000, and then $775,000 both were rejected thru the votes of the commission. The measure more than likely will be back on the agenda for commissioners to decide on in March.

