Vera Ruth Leffew Johnston, Harriman

Vera Ruth Leffew Johnston, age 82 of Harriman, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home. She was a member of Emory Heights Baptist Church. She enjoyed quilting and being with her grandchildren.

Preceded in death by her husband Charles “Tom” Johnston Sr., infant son Allen Johnston, parents Lon and Charlsie Leffew, sisters; Joyce Davis and Dottie B. Leffew, brothers; Bill Jack Leffew, Gene Leffew and Howard Leffew. Special friend Joann Smith.

Survived by son and daughter in law; Charlie and Vickie Johnston of Harriman, daughter and son in law; Mary Ann and Mike Seiber of Coalfield, grandchildren; Matthew Johnston of Harriman, Brandan Seiber of Coalfield, sister; Bernice Raymond of Harriman, brothers and sister in law; Jerry and Gladys Leffew of Harriman and Mickey Leffew of Florida.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home Harriman with the funeral at 3:00 pm. Brother Mickey Leffew officiating. Burial to follow in Emory Heights Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Johnston Family.

