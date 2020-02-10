Obituaries

Jonathan Lee Kidwell, Clinton

Sergeant Jonathan Lee Kidwell, age 37, went Home to live in perfect peace on February 7, 2020. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior at a young age and attended Sevier Heights Baptist Church.

Jonathan graduated as a Valedictorian from Clinton High School in 2001. Shortly after, he joined the Army. He served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, earning the Combat Action Badge. Like many veterans, he came home with unseen scars from the horrors of war he endured for our freedom.

Jonathan is preceded in death by grandparents, Clarence and Mae Pyke, Reverend Clyde and Dorothy Kidwell, and Parley Kidwell; brother Nathan; and the men he fought beside in Iraq and Afghanistan. He is survived by his daughter, Addyson Grace Kidwell; parents, Luke and Shonna Kidwell; brothers and sister, Jeremy, Tara, and Jared; nephew and niece, Wyatt and Abigail; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, friends, and battle buddies.

Jonathan’s battles didn’t end on foreign soil. However, he was an overcomer, who fought every day for his life and his family. Jonathan’s passion was helping other veterans like himself overcome their invisible scars.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jonathan’s memory to Warriors Heart Foundation ( https://www.warriorsheartfoundation.org/#donation). Warriors Heart is focused on addressing the mental and behavioral health of servicemen and women to assist Warriors in overcoming addiction, PTSD, and mild TBI.

Til Valhalla, Sergeant Kidwell.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton from 5-8PM with the funeral service to follow with Pastor Jerry Vittatoe, Pastor David Crowley and Pastor Mike Viles officiating. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1:30PM and go in funeral procession to the Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery for a 2:00PM interment with full military honors presented by Campbell County Honor Guard.

