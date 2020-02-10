Obituaries

Robert Rhyne Jr, Clinton

Rev. Robert Rhyne Jr., age 62, of Clinton, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020. He was born on January 18, 1958 in Harriman, Tennessee to Robert G. Rhyne Sr. and Barbara Lawson Rhyne. Robert was the Pastor of Lakeview Baptist Church and loved his church family. He was also an active Deputy for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, a Chaplain of the Clinton City Police Department, member of the Clinton Alpha Lodge # 376, a veteran of the United States Air Force and worked at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home part-time. Robert enjoyed building and flying ultralight airplanes and dirt car racing. He is preceded in death by, father, Robert G. Rhyne Sr.

Survived by:

Wife…………………..Debra Rhyne of Clinton

Mother……………….Barbara Lawson Rhyne of Clinton

Daughter…………….Heather Rhyne Lemons of Clinton

Grandchildren…….Kevin Hampton of Clinton

Abigail Lemons of Clinton

C.J. Lemons of Clinton

Sister-in-law………..Patricia Cobb of Clinton

Son-in-law………….Chris Lemons

Special Friends……Jason Stokes, Brandon Floyd, Jay Brown, Adam Warren,

Rev. Robert Poland, Charlie Harmon and Wendell Ward

All of his friends at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Clinton City Police Department and Church Family.

A host of nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley- Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with funeral service to follow with Jason Stokes, Kevin Hampton and Rev. Robert Poland officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00AM and go in funeral procession to the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for an 11:00AM interment. Last Call will be provided by Anderson County Sheriff Department.

www.holleygamble.com

