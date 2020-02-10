BBBTV12

Tractor-trailer crash slows traffic for hours Saturday

Interstate 40 eastbound at the Midtown/Harriman exit was down to one lane for about 4 hours late Saturday night following a tractor trailer accident where one of the double trailers went down the embankment and landed close to Pine Ridge Road below. Emergency responder’s and the Tennessee Highway Patrol were at the scene for nearly 5 hours working to get the wreckage cleaned up. We will have more on this as the report from THP is sent to us.

