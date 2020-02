Featured

Man found dead in home in Rockwood

The discovery of a body in a home off Furnace Avenue, in Rockwood is being investigated today. Police, Fire, and an ambulance were sent to a residence on Furnace Avenue, Saturday. The body of a male reported to be in his late 40’s, was taken by Roane Rescue Squad members to the University of Tennessee Forensics center to determine the exact cause of death. More on this story as information is released later this morning.

