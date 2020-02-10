Featured

Body found under overpass bridge in Rockwood

Posted on by in Featured, News with

Emergency response teams from Roane County were seen at the railroad overpass bridge on Hwy 70 in Rockwood late Sunday, where they were called to retrieve a body from underneath the bridge. According to Sheriff Jack Stockton, a body was found in the water of the creek underneath the bridge. The body, not stated whether male or female, was found and took to the University of Tennessee Forensic Center for an autopsy. Sheriff Stockton said he had an off-duty deputy get the information of a possible body in the water, from an anonymous source, he then later found the body and called authorities to assist in the recovery. We will have more on this as it comes in later today with a possible identity.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged body found