Vaudie Jewel McClellan, Clinton

Vaudie Jewel McClellan, age 88 of Clinton, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on October 31, 1931 in Frost Bottom, TN to Melvin and Minnie Braden. She was a member of the 2nd Baptist Church of Clinton. She enjoyed traveling with her husband in earlier years and gardening and always making sure she had seed for her many birdfeeders. She loved spending time with her cat Blacky, but most of all cooking for her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elton Van McClellan; parents, Melvin and Minnie Braden; sisters, Dorothy Kidwell, Crystal Wright and Hazel Raby; brothers, Ernest, Dewey, Abnel, Leon and Donnie Braden.

She is survived by her daughter, June Carroll; granddaughter, Megan Carroll both of Clinton; sister-in-law, Claudia Braden of Lewisburg, TN; brother-in-law, Robert Raby of Clinton and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home with a service to follow at 2:00 pm with Reverend Mike Thompson and Reverend Luther Kidwell officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.

