Roy “Red” Clifton Vandergriff, Norris (formerly of the Laurel Grove Community)

Roy “Red” Clifton Vandergriff, age 77 of Norris, formerly of the Laurel Grove Community, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence. Red was born on December 19, 1942 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Clyde Simpson Vandergriff and Coralee Hatmaker Vandergriff. He was a very special man. He had lots of friends and family who loved him very much. Red was always a jokester and loved the outdoors. He loved to squirrel hunt and fish. He loved racing cars, laughing, and blowing air horns at family and friends to scare them. He also loved to sit and whittle. Red enjoyed flea markets, working on his vehicles and lawn mowers when he could, and watching wrestling. He loved to feed anyone; except his Pepsi, Coke, and cakes, he didn’t like sharing those.

Survivors:

Daughters Suzanne and Marty Nelson of Rocky Top

Sandra Vandergriff and Jermey Ward of Clinton Marie and Micheal Burgess of Oliver Springs

Son Roy and Maggie Vandergriff of Clinton

Grandchildren Joshua Nelson, Tonya Nelson, Tyler Vandergriff, Ryan Vandergriff, Gage Harness, Chad Vandergriff, Zoey Ward, Seth Burgess, Chase Burgess

Great Grandchildren Bently Gross, Luke Harness, Isaiah Harness, Kensley Harness, Alex Allen, Revan Martell

And a host of other relatives and friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, February 7, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Briceville.

Arrangements at this time for Red are incomplete and will be announced later.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

