Wanda Darlene Wallace Buckner, Andersonville

Wanda Darlene Wallace Buckner, age 75 of Andersonville, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at the Waters of Clinton.

Preceded in death by her husband, David Lee Buckner; father, James Edwin Wallace; and sister, Nola Wallace.

She is survived by her mother, Wanda Lee Boyd Wallace; sons, Russell (Kimberly) Buckner of Andersonville and Steven (Cheyenne) Buckner of Rocky Top; daughter, Sherri (Lee) Hamner of Andersonville; brother, Jim Ed (Sharon) Wallace of Norris; sister, Merna (Jim) Crawhorn of Andersonville; grandchildren, David, Nathan, Phillip, and Norah Hamner, Kyle Buckner, Ayreona and Kole Buckner, Jaylynn and Rebecca Baker, Riley Savage, and Jacob Robertson; special nephew, Mike Ensley of Andersonville; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 Pm at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton.

