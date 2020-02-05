Obituaries

Doris Jean Maples, Kingston

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Doris Jean Maples age 81 of Kingston passed away February 3, 2020 at home. She was a member of the Kingston Church of Christ. “Granny” was one of a kind who never met a stranger and was a special person to everyone. To all who knew her it is a huge loss.

Preceded in death by; husband, Ronald Maples, son, Gregory Maples and sister, Patricia Allen. Survived by; daughter, Debbie Colburn of Kingston. Grandchildren; Missy Cartwright, Eden Moseley, Bonnie Angus, Micah Maples, Tara Gencorelli, Joseph Maples and Gage Colburn. Great Grandchildren; Sydney Bryant, Shelby Bryant, Cam Moseley, Kaitlyn Angus, Oliver Gencorelli, Annabelle Moseley, Alayna Amor, Evan Cartwright and Carter Maples. Sister, Jackie Proffer of Oak Ridge.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral to follow at 7:00. Minister Michael Rector officiating. Interment at 1:00 pm Friday, February 7, 2020 in Edgemon Cemetery.

Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Maples family.



Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

