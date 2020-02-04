Obituaries

Billy Ray Boshears, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Billy Ray Boshears, was born on September 18, 1956 went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020. He was a faithful member at Bryams Fork Baptist Church.

He served and loved the Lord with all his heart and left this world with a great testimony. He was a dedicated nurse for over 25 years at Summitt View of Lake City, where he ran their Alzheimer’s Unit (Greenbriar). He also received the Caring Hearts Award from Alzheimer’s Inc.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Charles William Boshears and brother, Frank Boshears.

Billy is survived by his two loving daughters Mary Ridenour and husband Jason, Jennifer Collins and husband Junior. Four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Hanna Ridenour, Daniel Collins, Savannah Collins and Jacob Ridenour. His mother, Anna Belle Boshears and sister, Martha Braden and husband Gary. A host of nieces and nephews and his special little dog, Sparkles who never left his side.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5-7PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton with the funeral service to follow at 7:00PM with Rev. Joe Copeland and Rev. Justin Howard officiating. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

