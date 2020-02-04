Obituaries

Hyda R. Evans, Rockwood

Mrs. Hyda R. Evans, age 62 of Rockwood, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, February 3rd, 2020. She was born on July 19th, 1957 in Rockwood, TN. Hyda was co-owner of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood with her husband, Thomas R. “Butch” Evans Jr. Her faith in Christ was evident to her family and friends. She was a prayer warrior for so many people. She taught children’s choir for a number of years at Asbury Methodist Church in the Eureka Community and later attended First Baptist Church in Rockwood. She was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Best Friend. Everyone who knew her felt the warm embrace of her huge heart, as she treated everyone as family and cared for so many. She is preceded in death by her parents: Van & Elizabeth Robertson, Brothers: Darryl Robertson & Richard Robertson. She leaves behind to cherish her memory:

Husband of 39 years: Thomas R. “Butch” Evans Jr. of Rockwood, TN

Children: Lindsey Evans Lewallen (Brad) of Knoxville, TN

Aylor Evans of Rockwood, TN

Misty Marsh (Curt) of Oakdale, TN

Grandchildren: Rhett Nelson of Oakdale, TN

Aidan & Lydia Lewallen of Knoxville, TN

Brother: Fred Robertson (Sandy) of Rockwood, TN

Half-sister: Barbara Jean Bogart (Link) of Baltimore, MD

Special Friends: Peggy Bowman, Belinda Morgan, Ellen Mynatt, and Connie Bogart

Several nieces, nephews, & cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 6th, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm ET at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm in the chapel with Rev. Mike Winters officiating. Graveside and interment service will follow on Friday at 11:00 am ET in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Hyda R. Evans.

