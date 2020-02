Community

Public Meeting Schedules

Posted on by in Community with

February 4, 2020

NOTICE

TO: COUNTY BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES

Jeff Parkison

Larry Clark

Stan Malone

Allen Dietz

John Howell

RE: MEETING INFORMATION

The County Board of Public Utilities will meet on Tuesday, February 11 2020 at 5:30 pm in the conference room at the Waste Water Plant located at 123 Post Oak Valley Road, Rockwood.

The meeting is open to the public.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest