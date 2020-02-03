Obituaries

Gary Joe Osborne, Clinton

Gary Joe Osborne, age 57, of Clinton went home to be with his Lord Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, surrounded by his loving family. He was born December 3, 1962 in Oak Ridge to Charles “Jack” Osborne and Helen Elizabeth Elliott. Gary was a graduate of Clinton High School. He enjoyed landscaping, woodworking and spending time with his beloved grandchildren. Gary also had a love of animals and always rescued or helped those in need. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Charles Useful and Dessie Lorene Osborne & George and Edith Troutman Elliott Sr.

Survivors

Loving parents…………Charles “Jack” and Helen Osborne of Clinton

Sister ………………………Tammy Crass and husband Dana of Kingston

Ex-wife…………………….Julie Osborne of Clinton

Stepchildren…………….Ashley Wesley of Oak Ridge

Devin Rainwater of Oak Ridge

Grandchildren………….Izaiah Ladner, Skyler Ladner and Aliyah Ladner

Niece……………………….Heather Born of Philadelphia

Several aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family members and special friends.

The family will hold Graveside service Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 12:00noon at Woodhaven Memorial Garden in Powell with Cleo Elliott officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Anderson County Animal Shelter at 100 North main Street, Suite 127, Clinton, TN 37716.

