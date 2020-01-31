Obituaries

Mary Katherine Pickard Lee, Rockwood

Mary Katherine Pickard Lee, age 62 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her home after many years of illness. She was born March 13, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her Grandchildren were the love of her life and what kept her going. She is a cancer survivor and the greatest mother, grandmother, and sister that you could have asked for.

Proceeded in death by: Father: Arnold Lee Mother: Eloise Lee Sister: Nancy Joyce Lee Brothers: Thomas Jeff Lee, Ricky Lee, Ronald and Donald Husband: Bill McGill Survivors Include: Daughter: Kathy Moody of Rockwood, TN. Sons: Robert Pickard of Rockwood, TN. John Paul Pickard of Rockwood, TN. Sisters: Alice Baker of Harriman, TN. Diane Stricklan, Tammy Orr and Melissa of Rockwood, TN. Donna Walden of Soddy Daisey, TN. Brothers: David & Margie Lee and Jackie and Stan both of Chattanooga; Billy Lee and Charles Lee both of Clinton, TN. Ronnie Lee of Balitomore, MD; Jimmy and Wanda of Marion Co., TN 8 Grandchildren: Haven, Jake, and William Moody Sonny, Luke, and Dean White Zoey Pickard, and Tiffany Stricklan

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1st, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. Interment and graveside service will be in the Elverton Cemetery in Harriman, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mary Katherine Lee.

