Obituaries

Harold “Bill” Wyrick, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Harold “Bill” Wyrick, age 79 of Rockwood, TN passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. He was born on February 24, 1940 in Kingston, TN. He was of the Baptist faith. He is preceded in death by his parents: Mack and Hazel Wyrick; Daughter: Tara Lynn Wyrick; Brothers: Mack Wyrick Jr. and Ray Sterling Wyrick; Sisters: Gail Waldon, Mary Colyer, Cora Jane Keylon, and Sharon McNelley.

He is survived by: Wife: Donna Wyrick Daughters: Jackie Wyrick, Kathy Denton, Beverly Gillispie (Rodney), Melissa Carmon (Mark), Lisa Buckner, Cheryl Taylor. Sons: Harold “Fats” Wyrick Jr. Mike Lloyd (Michelle) Brothers: Leonard Wyrick Sr. Terry Wyrick (Suzie) Brothers-in-law: Gene Keylon Larry McNelley 8 Grandchildren: Austin Lloyd, Steven Wallace, Joseph Carmon, Cheblie Brooks, Brayleigh Buckner, Travis Denton, Tammy Denton, Cameron Lawson. Several Great Grandchildren and Nieces and Nephews.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Evans Mortuary in Rockwood. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm in the Chapel with nephews Leonard Wyrick Jr. and Gary Keylon officiating. Graveside and interment service will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mr. Harold “Bill” Wyrick.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

