Gladys M. Tedder, Harriman

Gladys M. Tedder age 94 of Harriman passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at her home. Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest E. Tedder, Sr. and Nannie Phillips Tedder, brothers Carl Tedder, Charles Tedder and sister Geneva Tedder.

Survivors include: Sisters Lucille Bowman of Harriman; Betty Tedder of Harriman; Brother Ernest E. Tedder, Jr. of Harriman and a host of nieces, nephews and other family members; Special Thanks to neighbor and caregiver Mrs. Duncan.

Graveside service 2pm on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Dyllis Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8pm Saturday at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman.

