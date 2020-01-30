Obituaries

Willis Lively, Oakdale

Mr. Willis Lively, age 91 of Oakdale, passed away January 28, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County. He is a WWII veteran serving in the Army. Willis enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Thelma Troutman Lively.



Parents: John & Mary Lively.



Five brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael & Dawn Lively and James & Jackie Lively.



Two daughters: Nita Lively and Sheila Hall.



Eight grandchildren: Lisa, Dana, Megan, Melissa, Kevin, Justin, Eric, and Kristy.



Seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.



Special family member: Tommy & Debbie Beckler of Ohio.



And a host of many friends and loved ones.

The family will have a service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Lively family.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com

