Willis Lively, Oakdale

January 28, 2020

Mr. Willis Lively, age 91 of Oakdale, passed away January 28, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County. He is a WWII veteran serving in the Army. Willis enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his wife: Thelma Troutman Lively.

Parents: John & Mary Lively.

Five brothers and two sisters.

He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael & Dawn Lively and James & Jackie Lively.

Two daughters: Nita Lively and Sheila Hall.

Eight grandchildren: Lisa, Dana, Megan, Melissa, Kevin, Justin, Eric, and Kristy.

Seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Special family member: Tommy & Debbie Beckler of Ohio.

And a host of many friends and loved ones.

The family will have a service at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Lively family.

