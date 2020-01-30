Obituaries
Willis Lively, Oakdale
Mr. Willis Lively, age 91 of Oakdale, passed away January 28, 2020 at Life Care Center of Morgan County. He is a WWII veteran serving in the Army. Willis enjoyed hunting and fishing.
He is preceded in death by his wife: Thelma Troutman Lively.
Parents: John & Mary Lively.
Five brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael & Dawn Lively and James & Jackie Lively.
Two daughters: Nita Lively and Sheila Hall.
Eight grandchildren: Lisa, Dana, Megan, Melissa, Kevin, Justin, Eric, and Kristy.
Seventeen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Special family member: Tommy & Debbie Beckler of Ohio.
And a host of many friends and loved ones.
The family will have a service at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home in Harriman is honored to serve the Lively family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com