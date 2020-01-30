Obituaries

Erma Lee Pike, Clinton

Erma Lee Pike, age 95 of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, January 28, 2020 at the Waters of Clinton. Erma was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and retired from K-25. Before she worked at K-25 she was a school teacher in Bell County, Kentucky. The love of her life was her great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, Crawford Pike; parents, William and Bertha Woods; daughter, Rebecca Rose.

She is survived by:

Grandchildren, Shaun Rose & Tony Bates of Louisville, KY; great-grandchildren, Cregg Taylor & wife Chelsie of Clinton, Krysta Taylor of Clinton, & Tripp Bates of Louisville, KY; great-great-grandchildren, Lakelee, Kaysen, Maysen & Everly Taylor, Jason, Bryson, & Tyson Wrather; son-in-law, Scott Rose of VA

The family will receive friends 1:00-3:00 pm, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her burial will be 12:00 PM, Monday at Norris Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

