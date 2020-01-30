Obituaries

Douglas (Muley) Williford, Harriman

Douglas (Muley) Williford, age 62 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He was employed at the Y-12 Nuclear Facility in Oak Ridge as a Laborer and was also a member of Laborers Local Union No. 818 in Knoxville. In his spare time, Muley loved to tinker with old cars and enjoyed drag racing.

Preceded in death by parents, Billy & Mary Lou Edgemon Williford; and brother, David Garcia.

SURVIVORS

Wife of 24 years Sharon Williford of Harriman

Daughter Mandy Sexton of Harriman

Brother Dwight Williford & wife, Shannon of Harriman

Sister-in-law Judy Garcia of Harriman

Special Nephew Michael Garcia of Harriman

Several extended family members & many special friends at Y-12

A Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with Cynthia Marsh presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.

Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

