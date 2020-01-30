Obituaries
Douglas (Muley) Williford, Harriman
Douglas (Muley) Williford, age 62 of Harriman, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. He was employed at the Y-12 Nuclear Facility in Oak Ridge as a Laborer and was also a member of Laborers Local Union No. 818 in Knoxville. In his spare time, Muley loved to tinker with old cars and enjoyed drag racing.
Preceded in death by parents, Billy & Mary Lou Edgemon Williford; and brother, David Garcia.
SURVIVORS
Wife of 24 years Sharon Williford of Harriman
Daughter Mandy Sexton of Harriman
Brother Dwight Williford & wife, Shannon of Harriman
Sister-in-law Judy Garcia of Harriman
Special Nephew Michael Garcia of Harriman
Several extended family members & many special friends at Y-12
A Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 pm, Friday, January 31, 2020 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with Cynthia Marsh presiding. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.
Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.