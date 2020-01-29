Obituaries

Walter Edward Purkey Sr., Clinton

Walter Edward Purkey Sr. of Clinton, TN passed away on January 26, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Anderson County and was a long time member of Pleasant View Baptist Church of Clinton, TN. Before his illness, he loved to go visiting with the former pastor, Donnie Disney and the late Gary Maloy. He also enjoyed working around the church. Walter has a mentor in his life at a young age named Paul Webster. Paul took him under his wing and taught him to drive a transfer truck. Walter drove for almost 40 years. He worked for Bush Brothers, Colonial Express and Fuller Transfer. He had to retire early because of health problems. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Chester and Eliza Mayes Purkey; maternal grandparents, James Q and Ollie Foust Webber; parents, Lawton and Bessie Webber Purkey; Son, Walter (Eddie) Purkey Jr.; sisters, Ruby Purkey and Judy Purkey Gesty.

Walter is survived by his loving wife of over 61 years and caretaker for the last 14, Judy Yvette Lea Purkey; daughters, Katrina Disney and husband Steve of Rocky Top; Alisha Martin and husband Richard of Heiskell; son, Paul Purkey and wife Deborah of Clinton; Daughter-in-law, Francis Purkey Byrd of Powell; grandchildren, Matthew Purkey and wife Cameilla, Dr. Lori Staudemaier and husband Brian; Myra Fuhrman and husband Dr. Jordan Fuhrman, Gregory Martin, Michael Disney; great grandchildren, Aidan and Alaina Staudenmaier, Branson Disney, Adalee Purkey( Expected Feb. 9 th); Brothers, Ralph and Bonnie Purkey, Ray and Sandra Purkey; Brothers-in-law, Al Gesty, William and Mabel Lea, Nathan Benscoter; Sister-in-law, Edna Lea

Many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbors. Very special neighbors Gene and Juanita Jarnigan. Special thanks to UT Hospice Nurses and Staff. Special thanks to Donnie Disney, Fred Weaver and Ray Goodman for all the visits.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 5-7PM with the funeral service to follow with Chaplin Ben Neal and Rev, Todd Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet at Funeral Home on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30AM and go in funeral procession to Grandview memorial Garden for an 11:00AM interment.

