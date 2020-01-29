Featured

Harriman PD Search Warrants served at multiple locations

On Monday, January 27, 2020 at approximately 0830 hours, officers with the Harriman Police Department in conjunction with Deuties/Agents with RCSO, TBI and ATF served two residential search warrants simultaneously on the 700 block of Clifty Street in Harriman. The search warrants were the result of a months long joint narcotics investigation by HPD and RCSO Narcotics Units.

The search warrants resulted in multiple arrests and seizures of drugs, drug paraphernalia and United States currency.

The following persons have been charged in connection to the search warrants.

Kathy Denton – Manufacture, Sale or Delivery of Schedule II Methamphetamine, Simple Possession Schedule V.

Lauren Walden – Criminal Trespass, Bradley County TN Warrant

Joseph Bratcher – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Methamphetamine.

Brenda Gwynn – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Harriman Police Department would like to publicly thank Roane County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the ATF for their assistance.

