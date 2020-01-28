Obituaries

Gwinda Jo Christian, Kingston

Posted on

Gwinda Jo Christian, 91 of Kingston, passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Renaissance Terrace in Harriman. All who knew Gwinda commented on how she was such a sweet lady. Her family, who she loved being with for holiday celebrations, expresses their sincere gratitude for the love and care shown to Gwinda at Renaissance Terrace Nursing Home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Josephine Riggs Christian father, Onzie William Christian; and brother Onzie Wade Christian. Survivors include her sister-in-law, Elizabeth Christian of Kingston; niece, Karen Noey of Rockwood; nephew, Jerry Christian (Gail) of Kingston; and many grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Riverview Cemetery (East Stone Gap Cemetery) in Est Stone Gap, Wise County, Virginia. Kyker Funeral Homes, Kingston is serving the Christian family.

www.kykerfuneralhomes.com

