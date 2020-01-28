Obituaries

Robyn “Duane” Stooksbury, Andersonville

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Robyn “Duane” Stooksbury, age 70, passed away at his home in Andersonville on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born February 3, 1949 to the late Esco & Lucy Henegar Stooksbury. He was a member of Andersonville United Methodist Church. He was a dairy farmer before he went to work at the U.S. Postal Service where he worked for 32 years before his retirement. He was an Anderson County Commissioner, a member of the 911 committee and a commissioner on the ACWA. He loved NASCAR racing.

He is survived by:

Loving wife of 50 years…..Sarah Jane Turpin Stooksbury

Sons……………………………….Rob Stooksbury and friend Sharon

Danny Stooksbury and wife Farrah

Grandchildren………………..Elizabeth and husband Braxton Kirk, Pippa Stooksbury, Dylan Stooksbury,

Jackson Stooksbury, and Annalia Stooksbury

Brother………………………….Anthony and wife Vicki Stooksbury

Sister……………………………Angelisa and husband Gary Pyle

Many friends and other relatives. A special thanks to Home Health Nurse Erica and Tammy.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 pm with the funeral service to follow with Rev. Hillard Harless officiating. Duane’s interment will be held at the Norris Memorial Garden on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Shiners Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Andersonville United Methodist Church. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

