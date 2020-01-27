Featured

U.S. Census seeking workers in Anderson Co.

CLINTON–Are you interested in working for the United States Census as a Census taker in Anderson County?

Larry Carignan, a recruiter for the Census in Anderson County, will be at the Courthouse in Clinton on two separate dates to answer questions and help anyone who might be interested in applying to work as a Census taker.

Carignan will be at the Courthouse from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4th and Thursday, February 13th to recruit potential workers for the federal Census in Anderson County. He will be set up next to the Courtesy Booth on the Courthouse’s first floor near the elevators.

According to information from the U.S. Census Bureau, anyone is welcome to apply if you meet the following qualifications: You must be at least 18 years old; have a valid Social Security number; be a United States citizen; and have a valid e-mail address. If offered a census taker job, one must pass a criminal background check, and must be available to work a flexible schedule. Most local census jobs require that the employee have a valid driver license, access to a reliable vehicle, and a computer with Internet access. Employees will be paid, up to $22.50 per hour, on a weekly basis, and will be reimbursed for mileage incurred while conducting Census work.

To learn more, apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020. Data collected during the Census helps determine a state’s representation in Congress, as well as how federal funds are spent in your communities on things like roads, schools, and hospitals.

