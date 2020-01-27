Obituaries

Winford “Buddy” Gooch, Lancing

Mr. Winford “Buddy” Gooch, age 79 of Lancing, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Life Care Center of Morgan County. Buddy was a member of Pilot Mt. Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and also taught Sunday School for many years. He retired from the United States Air Force after more than 20 years of service. Buddy also retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections.​​

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years: Vivian Haynes Gooch. An infant son: Darryl Wayne Gooch. Grandson: Jonathan “Dougie” Gooch. His parents: Earl and Ruby Gooch.​And two brothers: Tommy Earnest and John Richard Gooch. ​He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Doug and Natalie Gooch. His daughter and son-in-law: Cynthia and Daniel Conricode. Five grandchildren: Jeff, Alyssa, Evan, Jonathan and Christopher. Two brothers and sisters-in-law: Jerry and Shirley Gooch, and Jack and Rita Gooch. One sister: Janet Morgan. ​Along with numerous nieces and nephews, as well as his church family and many other friends and loved ones. ​

The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Charles Webb and Rev. Josh Baldwin officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday morning at 11:00 AM in Morgan Memorial Gardens with the Brannon-Kreis American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard providing military honors. Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg is honored to serve the Gooch family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

