Daryl Cook resigns from City Council position in Harriman

Harriman city council members got a surprise Tuesday night as Mayor Wayne Best read a letter of resignation from now former member Daryl Cook. No specific reason was in the letter as to why he resigned but according to Mayor Best, Cook moved outside of the city limits. The mayor also stated at this time he does not have plans to seek anyone to fill the vacancy. The election for Cook’s seat is this August. Cook was in his second year as a city councilman.

