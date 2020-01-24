Featured
Simpson captured
A Roane County escaped inmate was captured today. Deputies, along with Harriman Detective Brian Turner, and the U.S. Marshals Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force took Cameron Simpson back into custody at a residence on Riggs Chapel Road this morning. Simpson was transported to the Roane County jail. Simpson left a Harriman inmate work detail last Friday during a lunch break and tool a Harriman street department pickup truck in the process. Sheriff Jack Stockton says the vehicle was later found unoccupied on Powers Loop road in Morgan County.
(picture courtesy of the Roane County Sheriff’s Department)
