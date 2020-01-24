Obituaries

Mrs. Maureen Helen Lawler Shillings Watson

Mrs. Maureen Helen Lawler Shillings Watson, age 77 of Harriman, passed away January 21, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman. Maureen worked as a Food Service Supervisor at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary and Morgan County Correctional Complex before retiring.

She is preceded her in death by 1st husband: Harvey Leonard Shillings. Mother & Father: Helen Jandrie & Maurice Lawler. Stepparents: Carl & Mikki Hain. She is survived by her husband: Frank Watson. Three children: Chris & Misty Shilling, Julie & Jeff Cunningham, and Helen & Tom Campbell. Brother: Maurice & Mary Lawler. Three sisters: Susan & Terry Clark, Kelly Hain, Thressa & Mike Passe. Five grandchildren: Jacob Cunningham, Brady Shillings, Madison Shilling, Hannah Campbell, and Noah Campbell. And several relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday January 23, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral Mass will be Friday January 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Harriman with Father Michal Sweeney officiating. Graveside services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood. Davis Funeral Home, Harriman honored to be serving the Watson family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

