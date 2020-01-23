Obituaries

Thomas F. King, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Thomas F. King, age 18, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee decided to fly high and passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center as the result of an accident. He was born October 7, 2001 in Rockwood, Tennessee. Thomas graduated from Rockwood High School class of 2020 and was a member of the Sugar Grove Baptist Church, Harriman, Tennessee. He loved to fish and was also affectionately known as “Pineapple”. He was preceded in death by his Papa, Tom King; great grandmother, Mildred Miles; and great grandfather, Walter. Survivors include his: Nana:

Becky King of Rockwood, TN Brother:

Trinity King of Rockwood, TN Sister:

Ashley “His Big Little Sister” King of Rockwood, TN Brothers:

Dalton “PeeWee” King of Rockwood, TN

Liam King of Rockwood, TN Half Brother:

Michael Little of Dallas, TX Biological Father:

Steve Frizzell of Rockwood, TN Biological Mother:

Crystal Frizzell of Rockwood, TN And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Bro. Tim Hamby officiating. Committal services and interment will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial contributions may be made C/O Evans Mortuary for funeral expenses. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood is serving the family of Thomas F. King.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

