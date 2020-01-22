Obituaries

Paul Glen Jenkins, Claxton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Paul Glen Jenkins of Claxton, Tennessee passed away on January 21, 2020, at the age of 85.

He was born in Heiskell, Tennessee, and lived on a family farm in Claxton for 42 years. Paul retired from East Tennessee Baptist Hospital after 40 years of service. He was presented with the Tennessee Hospital Association Meritorious Service Award for a Department Head, he won the Presidential Award for Outstanding Service to the Rural Health Association of Tennessee, and was a Board Member for The American Society of Hospital Engineers. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time on his family farm with his cattle and horses and was at one time considered one of the top cattle breeders in the state of Tennessee. He loved nothing better than spending time driving his tractor, mending fences, taking care of his farm, and spending time with his beloved children and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Ellen Jenkins; brother, Leon Jenkins; and father and mother-in-law, Clyde and Fontella Lewis.

Survived by his wife of 65 years, Jean Lewis Jenkins; daughters, Kathy Martin (Carl), Carol Brown (Eddie); son, Stephen Jenkins; grandchildren, Stephen Brown (Stephanie), Cory Glenn (partner David Clemmons), Sean Glenn, Erin Jenkins, and Sam Jenkins; Great Grandchildren, Hannah and Peyton Brown; brother, Jimmy Jenkins; sisters, Betty Flick and Pam Sawyer; many sweet, dear friends with whom he made special memories.

The family would like to thank the physicians and staff at the East Tennessee Baptist Hospital and UT Medical Center who tended to his medical needs over the years.

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. His graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers the family would like to request contributions be made to: UT Medical Center for Alzheimer’s Research, 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville TN 37920 or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

