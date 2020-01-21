Obituaries

Kay Hayes, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Kay Hayes, age 69 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, TN. She was a member of Westel Baptist Church, Rockwood, TN.

Kay is preceded in death by her Husband, Clarence Hayes; Parents, James (Jimbo) & Pauline Howard; Brother, Jimmy (Hippy) Howard; Brother-in-law, Delbert Golliher; Nephew, Michael E. Speich. She is survived by: Daughter: Brittany Bilbrey (Zach) of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren: Kinsleigh, Bryson, Talen, Beaux, Ayden & Peyton Brother: Jerry Speich (Betty) of Rockwood, TN Sisters: Darla Baird (Onis) of Rockwood, TN Gail Comer (Darrell) of Rockwood, TN Brother: John Howard of Rockwood, TN Sisters-in-law: Renee Howard of Rockwood, TN Margaret Vane (Randy) of Knoxville, TN Janice Hayes of Rockwood, TN Mickey Crabtree of Rockwood, TN Host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends

A Memorial Service will be held at the Westel Baptist Church, Rockwood, TN on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00pm with Rev. Garry Speich officiating. The family requests memorials to the Westel Baptist Church Youth Fund. 18872 US-70, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Kay Hayes

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

