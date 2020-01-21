Obituaries
Kay Hayes, Rockwood
Mrs. Kay Hayes, age 69 of Rockwood, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, TN. She was a member of Westel Baptist Church, Rockwood, TN.
Kay is preceded in death by her Husband, Clarence Hayes; Parents, James (Jimbo) & Pauline Howard; Brother, Jimmy (Hippy) Howard; Brother-in-law, Delbert Golliher; Nephew, Michael E. Speich. She is survived by: Daughter: Brittany Bilbrey (Zach) of Rockwood, TN Grandchildren: Kinsleigh, Bryson, Talen, Beaux, Ayden & Peyton Brother: Jerry Speich (Betty) of Rockwood, TN Sisters: Darla Baird (Onis) of Rockwood, TN Gail Comer (Darrell) of Rockwood, TN Brother: John Howard of Rockwood, TN Sisters-in-law: Renee Howard of Rockwood, TN Margaret Vane (Randy) of Knoxville, TN Janice Hayes of Rockwood, TN Mickey Crabtree of Rockwood, TN Host of nieces, nephews, cousins & friends
A Memorial Service will be held at the Westel Baptist Church, Rockwood, TN on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:00pm with Rev. Garry Speich officiating. The family requests memorials to the Westel Baptist Church Youth Fund. 18872 US-70, Rockwood, TN 37854. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Mrs. Kay Hayes