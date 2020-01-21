Obituaries

Terry Allen Crowley, Clinton

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Terry Allen Crowley, age 64, passed away suddenly on January 18, 2020. Terry was saved by Gods Amazing Grace. He had a heart of gold and would give you his last dollar and often did. He will be missed dearly by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his father Ondes Crowley, Brothers W.F. and Jack, sister Otella Russell.

Survived by:

His mother: Dorothy Crowley

Daughter: Misty Ann Crowley

Grandsons: Tayveon, Kiaha and Cooper Crowley

Papaw by heart to: Ava, Cameron and Kendra

Brothers: L.B. (Dolores), Charles (Margaret Ann), David (Gale), Chuck, Pat

Sisters: Novella Bingham, Rosella Kelley, Phyllis Fritts, Teresa (Roger) Flatford, Gail (Dwayne) Phillips, Debbie Queener

A host of nephews and nieces

Best Friend: Rick Taylor

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5pm -7pm with memorial service to follow at Carroll Hollow Baptist Church in Clinton with Reverend David Crowe and Reverend Gary Smith officiating. Flowers may be delivered Wednesday to Carroll Hollow Baptist Church, 240 Carroll Hollow Road, Clinton TN 37716. No graveside service will be held.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

