Obituaries

Steve Hicks, Harriman

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mr. Steve Hicks, age 60, a resident of Harriman, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 in the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee.

He was born November 29, 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee. Steve was a retired Electrician and a former member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local # 756 in Jacksonville, FL. Steve enjoyed fishing, boating, and jet skiing. He was a huge NASCAR and Tennessee Titans Fan. But most of all he was a Loving Husband; enjoyed being with family, and cherished every second with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Goddard; and nephew, Travis Brown.

Survivors include:

Wife: Lesleye Hicks of Harriman, TN

Children: Steven Hicks of Rockwood, TN

Joshua Hicks of Nashville, TN

Sara Hicks of Sparta, TN

Haleigh Hassell of Nashville, TN

Danielle Watts of Harriman, TN

Grandchildren: Hannah, Cole, Cody, and Kasin

Father: Carl “Buddy” Hicks of Rockwood, TN

Sister and Brother-in-law: Elaine & Bill Spitzer of Knoxville, TN

Sister: Joyce Sexton of Midtown, TN

Brother and Sister-in-law: J.J. & Katy Riddle of Mentor, OH

Several nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

Special Friend: Jerry Patterson of Midtown, TN

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Memorial services will follow on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Chad Morrison officiating.

An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz.

Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mr. Steve Hicks.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

