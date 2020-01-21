Obituaries

Mary Ellen McMahan, Lake City

Mary Ellen McMahan, age 72, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Norris Health and Rehab Center with her family by her side.

She was born May 15, 1947 to the late Urshey and Sarah Vandagriff Wilson. Mary loved quilting, sewing, working with her flowers and cooking for her family every Sunday. In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Charles McMahan, son, Jason McMahan, brothers, A.Z., J.D., Arnold, Buddy Boy and Harold Wilson, sister, Edia Mae Hatmaker.

Survivors:

Son

Wrease McMahan, Clinton

Daughters

Kristy Lawson & Husband Daniel, Huntsville, TN

Esther McMahan & Boyfriend, Tim Simpson, Rocky Top

Priscilla McMahan & Boyfriend Jamie Webb, Clinton

Brother

J.C. Wilson, Briceville

Grandchildren

Douglas McMahan, Amy Cooper & Husband Joseph, Jessica McMahan, Courtney Henson and Husband Dylan, Andrew Lawson, Jordan Webb and Megan Webb.

Great Grandchildren

Kylee & Kase McMahan, Paisley, Walker and Keleigh Henson and Ryker Lecomte.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the CNA’s and RN’s at the Norris Health and Rehab Center and also Caris Healthcare for all of their care and compassion.

Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment: Will be held at a later date.

You may also view Mary’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

