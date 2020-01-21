Obituaries

Katherine Alice Longmire Johnson, Nashville (formerly of Clinton)

Katherine Alice Longmire Johnson, age 41 of Nashville, formerly of Clinton went to be with the Lord Thursday, January 16, 2020. She was a member of the Mending Hearts where she shared her sobriety with others.

She is survived by her son, Jared Johnson of Clinton; parents, Hu and Brenda Longmire of Clinton; sister, Rolynda (Brent) Potter; nieces, Allison Price, Brooklyn Potter; nephews, Brandon Price and Landon Potter all of Chattanooga, TN; brother, Hu “Bubba” (Jennie) Longmire; nieces, Mackenize Longmire, Brooke Longmire, and Grace Longmire all of Ankeny, Iowa; aunts, Beth Longmire of Hendersonville, TN, and Jessica Peirce of Columbus, Maryland; uncles, John (Becky) Longmire of Ashland, VA and Jim (Jan) Murray of Hockley, TX.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, TN.

www.holleygamble.com

