James Dale “JD” Beets, Sr., Clinton

James Dale “JD” Beets, Sr., age 72 of Clinton, TN, passed away on January 19th, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

JD was the epitome of a fighter. He was courageous, caring, and still known to be quite a character until his last days on this Earth. JD was an avid story teller and had a knack for making everyone laugh with his jokes. JD was deeply in love with his wife of almost 54 years, Loretta Sue, until he joined the angels and those gone before him. He had a deep love for all of his family and he taught us many valuable lessons.

For those of us that were blessed to know and love him, he will be greatly missed.

Preceded in death by parents, Moss and Nina Beets; brothers – Kenneth, Layton, Wayne and Charles Beets; sisters – Martha Beets and Kaye Lewellyn.

Survived by his wife Sue Beets; daughters – Susan Bentley and husband Donnie; Cynthia Barreira; son – James Beets Jr and wife Meri; granddaughters, Shannon Weatherford (husband Zach) and Gracie Barreira; step grandsons, Austin, Stephen, and Chris; great granddaughters, Makenna and Ellie Ann Weatherford; brothers Moss and Dennis (wife Kaye) Beets; sisters, Bobbie Evans (husband Tommy) and Joyce Bates.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM in the chapel of Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton, Tennessee. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home and proceed to Sinking Springs Methodist Church for burial at 11:00 AM, which is located across from the beloved family farm.



If you wish to make a donation to honor JD in lieu of flowers, please send them to Gracie’s Gifts, 707 Eagle Bend Road, Clinton, TN. www.holleygamble.com



