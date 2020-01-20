Featured

Oliver Springs Town Council approved Chief Morgan’s request to buy 3 license plate scanners

Oliver Springs Town Council members met last Thursday and had a short agenda to review. The most important issue was when Police Chief Kenneth Morgan came before the council to seek approval to purchase 3 cameras for surveillance of key intersections on both ends of town that will be helpful he says in catching criminals who are in vehicles used in robberies or other certain crimes. The cameras used by other police agencies that read tag scanner bars on the vehicles when they pass thru and notify the police if they are looking for them. They are-not-speed or redlight cameras. They will cost about $2,000 each per year in a lease and would be serviced by the providers and installed at that price.

The council also approved several General Fund Budget Amendments.

estimated $100,000 for new SCBA breathing apparatus equipment. Approved the hiring of David Allen as a member of the Fire Department

