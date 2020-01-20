BBBTV12

Curtis Edward Massengill, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries

Curtis Edward Massengill, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Fort Sander Regional Medical center.  He was born October 7, 1948 to the late Cleo “Brit” Massengill and Frances Pickles.  Curtis is of the Baptist faith. He was a Vietnam Veteran and also worked at Y-12. Curtis is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Carl Campbell.

Curtis is survived by: 

Sister               Gail Campbell                         Lafollette

Nieces             Angela Williams & Paul         Lafollette

                        Pamela Campbell                    St. Augustine FL

                        Connie Partin & Jerry             Lafollette

Many other Family and Friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN

You may also view Curtis’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements

