Obituaries
Curtis Edward Massengill, Lake City
Curtis Edward Massengill, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Fort Sander Regional Medical center. He was born October 7, 1948 to the late Cleo “Brit” Massengill and Frances Pickles. Curtis is of the Baptist faith. He was a Vietnam Veteran and also worked at Y-12. Curtis is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Carl Campbell.
Curtis is survived by:
Sister Gail Campbell Lafollette
Nieces Angela Williams & Paul Lafollette
Pamela Campbell St. Augustine FL
Connie Partin & Jerry Lafollette
Many other Family and Friends
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.
Graveside Service: Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN
You may also view Curtis’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements