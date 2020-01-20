Obituaries

Curtis Edward Massengill, Lake City

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Curtis Edward Massengill, of Lake City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Fort Sander Regional Medical center. He was born October 7, 1948 to the late Cleo “Brit” Massengill and Frances Pickles. Curtis is of the Baptist faith. He was a Vietnam Veteran and also worked at Y-12. Curtis is preceded in death by his parents and brother in law Carl Campbell.

Curtis is survived by:

Sister Gail Campbell Lafollette

Nieces Angela Williams & Paul Lafollette

Pamela Campbell St. Augustine FL

Connie Partin & Jerry Lafollette

Many other Family and Friends

Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Monday, January 20, 2020 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Graveside Service: Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Lake City, TN

You may also view Curtis’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

