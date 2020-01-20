Featured

Downtown Hardware Company is closing in March 2020, after 64 years in business in Oak Ridge

Roger Clary and Ann Clary Bratton, co-owners of Downtown Hardware Company, pose with photos from the store’s 64-year history and hold a photo of Clary family members who have worked at the store over the years. Downtown Hardware is closing its doors in March for the Clary’s to retire. A store liquidation sale is going on beginning Jan. 10.

OAK RIDGE, TENNESSEE – For more than 64 years, Downtown Hardware Company has been part of Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Downtown Hardware was one of the first businesses to set up in the “Downtown Shopping Center” built in 1955 in what is now Main Street Oak Ridge. We were located on Wilson Street in the bottom floor of the building that now houses the American Museum of Science and Energy. Today Downtown Hardware is located at 298 South Illinois Ave., facing Tuskegee Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Downtown Hardware was founded by our father, Tom Clary, Jr., and his business partners, Ed and Bernice Wayman and R. B. Wayman. Our dad passed away in 1981 and the Waymans retired a few years later. Since then, the store has been run by us, Roger Clary and Ann Clary Bratton, son and daughter of Tom Clary, Jr.

In 1999, we moved our store to South Illinois Avenue, where we are located today. Faced with many of the challenges due to a changing retail environment, we have now made the difficult decision to retire and close our business. While we will miss our customers, our family is excited about new opportunities.

This 1999 photo shows the Clary family when Downtown Hardware Company moved to its current location at 298 S. Illinois Ave., from the former “Downtown Shopping Center,” where it had been since 1955. Shown from left are Dr. Tom Clary III, Ann Clary Bratton, Sarah Clary and Roger Clary

Most importantly, we want to thank you all. We are truly grateful for more than 64 years of local support for Downtown Hardware Company. We have been blessed with scores of people that have worked at the store from 1955 to 2020. It has been a pleasure to provide a service to the Oak Ridge and surrounding communities as well as employment for young people, often in their first work experience, to gain practical life skills such as serving customers and maintaining homes along with balancing schoolwork and a part-time job.

We believe that a vital component of a thriving community is small locally owned business, and that local home owned businesses give the community a unique flavor. As people choose to shop locally, they are voting for not only the store to succeed, but also the school system, arts, museums, clubs, churches, and all community groups that local businesses support.

As our season of Downtown Hardware Company comes to a close, we encourage our community to support all locally owned businesses and to choose to shop in Oak Ridge whenever possible. We believe that Oak Ridge is a great community with a bright future and we are grateful for having an opportunity to have been a small part of it.

With thanks and gratitude,

Roger Clary, Co-Owner, Ann Clary Bratton, Co-Owner, Dr. Tom Clary, III, and all of our family

DOWNTOWN HARDWARE CLOSING SALE – All inventory must be sold! Beginning Jan. 10, 2020 – SAVE 10% on merchandise throughout the store. Discounts exclude outdoor power equipment, shop parts, or repair labor. Discounts will rise in the following weeks until all inventory is sold. Shop early for the best selection. All sales are final. We will accept equipment for repair until January 31st, 2020. We will honor gift cards at this time, but no other coupons or discount cards. We are located at 298 South Illinois Ave., facing Tuskegee Avenue, around the corner of the Comcast Building.

For more information visit www.DowntownHardwareCompany.com.

