Featured

Pursuit that goes through Knox and Anderson Counties, has shots fired, suspect in custody

Posted on by in Featured, News with

On Saturday, January 18, 2020 at approximately 11:14am, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office received several calls on a black Honda vehicle chasing a blue Kia on Edgemore Road traveling toward Clinton Highway. It was reported the driver of the black Honda was firing shots from the vehicle at the blue Kia. Deputy Chris Paul and Sgt. David Davis located both vehicles on Edgemore Road and attempted to make contact. Once at the intersection of Edgemore and Clinton Highway, the Kia crossed highway onto Racoon Valley road and pulled into a parking lot where Sgt. Davis made contact with the driver and the vehicle.

The Honda turned south onto Clinton Highway and was pursed by Deputy Paul. The suspect attempted to turn right onto Lonesome Dove Road, however he lost control and crashed. The driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby woods. The suspect was followed by Deputy Paul and an off duty Anderson County deputy, Matt McGhee. Deputies Paul and McGhee were able to talk the suspect into surrendering without further incident and he was taken into custody.

The preliminary investigation revealed the two parties involved are known to each other. The incident began in the Karns community in Knox County as part of a domestic altercation. Knox County Sheriff’s Office will take the lead in this investigation and additional charges will be filed in Anderson County. At this time names of the parties involved are not being released due to the pending investigation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...

Tagged Police Chase