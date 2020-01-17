Obituaries

Perry “Scott” Cannon, Coalfield

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Perry “Scott” Cannon, age 46 of Coalfield passed away at home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. He was the treatment plant operator at the Oliver Springs Water Department. He enjoyed numerous hobbies, woodcarving, that being his favorite. He also loved camping and animals. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara Byrd Cannon, father, Larry Wayne Cannon and cousin, Cindy Byrd Smith.

He is survived by his grandmother, Dortha (Dot) Jane Byrd, son, Samuel Scott Cannon, sisters, Tiffany Hill, Mitzi Cupp and Terri Bowman(Wendell);

Special first cousin, Carey Beth Kuhaida; Special Aunt, Nancy Byrd;

Special friends, Gary and Rosetta Lively, Ray Tucker, John and J.D Cross;

And a host of other family members and friends.

The family will have a graveside service Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Davis Cemetery, Coalfield, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Coalfield Senior Citizens, PO Box 455, Coalfield, TN 37719

To leave a note for Scott’s family or to share a memory, please sign the online guest book at jacksonfuneralservices.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

