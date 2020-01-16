Obituaries

Robert Earl Wilson, Rockwood

Robert Earl Wilson, MD (Doc, Bob), age 85 transitioned his earthly journey on Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was born August 4, 1934 to Earl and Lula Gray Wilson in Evansville, Indiana. During the Korean War, Robert Joined the Navy at age 17. He served four years initially on an aircraft carrier, then on a submarine where he became a qualified submariner, receiving an honorable discharge in 1955. Dr. Wilson received his medical degree from the University of Tennessee in Memphis in 1963. He completed his general medicine internship in Lakeland Florida in 1965. Doc then relocated to Kingston, TN where he started his solo medical practice. He dedicated over 50 years of service to his community in various medical capacities. He prided himself on being a strong patient advocate and frequently remarked that he was blessed to have been able to practice medicine before a big corporation took over. He maintained his private practice from 1965 to 1991. During this time frame in 1975, he was personally involved in fundraising for cardiac monitoring equipment for Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood, TN. Dr. Wilson was an ACLS instructor as well as being medical director of CCU 1981-1983. While Chief of Staff in 1975 he was instrumental in teaching basic life support to nursing staff and taught various medical interventions to the Roane County Ambulance Service. After selling his medical practice in 1991, Dr. Wilson joined Emergency Coverage Corporation as an Emergency Room physician at various small hospitals in East TN. He returned to primary care part-time as the medical director of Halls walk-in clinic and the Spring City walk-in clinic, where he remained until 2017 when health issues necessitated his retirement. Doc was a lifelong avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Nebraska ads Alaska.

In his later years, he loved spending time on his farm property in Rockwood. Despite his very active professional and private life, Dr. Wilson always displayed his caring and willingness to help others through his support and knowledge. Those who knew Dr. Wilson will remember a dedicated, compassionate physician who was larger than life and lived it his way to the fullest. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Judy Smith Wilson along with his special “Fur children” Maggie and Buddy. Cremation plans have been made.

Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Robert Earl Wilson, MD.

