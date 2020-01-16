Obituaries

Danna Joan Hill, Rockwood

Mrs. Danna Joan Hill, age 78, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. She was born February 7, 1941 in Devonia, Anderson County, Tennessee. She was a member of the Faithway Church of God in Rockwood, Tennessee. Mrs. Hill retired from Kayser-Roth textile mills and after retirement worked at Wal-Mart and the daycare of the Rockwood United Methodist Church. She was compassionate, uncomplaining, and giving, always helping others; described as “An Angel” who was the most caring person you could hope to meet. She was also known as “The Boss” of the Family. Mrs. Hill was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Clowers and Lucille Duncan Clowers; husband, Carols Eugene Hill; and sons, Johnny “Onion” Hill and James Porter Hill.

Survivors include:

Son & Daughter-in-law: Randy Hill (Glenda) of Rockwood, TN

Daughter & Son-in-law: Kathie Hill Jones (Alan) of Oakdale, TN

Daughter-in-law: Tonya Hill of Rockwood, TN

Sisters: Annette “Sissy” Lowery of Westel, TN

Becky Wilson of Dayton, TN

Grandchildren: Derek Jones, Brian Barnes, Matthew Hill, Dylan Hill, Scottie Jones, Isaiah Jones, Cameron Hill, and Hunter Hill

Several Great Grandchildren

And a host of nieces and nephews, and many other people that she dearly loved and cared about.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 17, 2020 from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor Robert Shubert officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Roane Memorial Gardens, Rockwood, Tennessee.

