Harry Oliver McNabb, Oak Ridge

Harry Oliver McNabb, Age 93, passed away on January 13, 2020, in Oak Ridge, TN.

Born and raised in Loudon County. He was the son of the Reverend David and Fannie McNabb. He was the last surviving of six siblings.

During his youth he played football for Kingston High School and became a Golden Glove Boxer.



Harry proudly served in the Army during WW2 as a member of the 9th Infantry Division under General Patton. He was stationed in Germany and took part in the Liberation of Auswichtz Concentration Camp. Harry enjoyed competitive sports and was deeply involved in church and local community activities including softball and coaching various girls and women’s softball and basketball leagues.



Harry was employed by X-10 (then later ORNL) for 40 years. He began his career at X-10 as a security guard in the Protection Division in 1948, later becoming a Chemical Operator. Harry retired as a Process Supervisor for Fusion Products Development. He was very active in the union and at one time acting as President of the Chemical Operator’s Union.

Harry was a man of deep faith, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and mentor to some very special people in his life. He was a true friend to many.

He is survived by his wife Elsie R. McNabb to whom he was married for 64 years; his daughter Valerie McNabb Hiten (Karl) of Lexington, KY; his grandchildren, Dr. Von Hiten (Cristina); Angela Hiten Foister (Ryan); and great-grandchildren, Rhett Oliver and Cora Lea Foister.

Weatherford Mortuary in Oak Ridge will be in charge of services. Visitation will be Sunday, January 19, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. A military-style graveside burial will follow at the Anderson Memorial Cemetery. The Reverend Don Morris and Doyle McNabb will be co-officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be Karl Hiten, Von Hiten, Ryan Foister, Gary McNabb, Kelly McNabb, and Jeff Mason. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

