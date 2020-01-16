Obituaries

Mary Juanita “Neta” Hawes, Rockwood

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Mrs. Mary Juanita “Neta” Hawes, age 59, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born July 11, 1960 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Neta was a former Bank Teller with Regions Bank and ORNL Federal Credit Union. Neta was a Christian and loved her “Kids”. To her family she was Beloved “Nanny” and “Weezer”.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Walker Powers and Fay Sue Hackworth Powers; and several special In-laws.

Survivors include:

Husband:John Hawes of Rockwood, TN

God-Daughter:Niki VanHoose & husband, Richie of Rockwood, TN

Sister:Susan Proffitt of Kingston, TN

Brothers:Frank Hackworth & wife, Judy of Roanoke, VA

Gerald Powers & wife, Peggy of Harriman, TN

Bobby Powers of Rockwood, TN

And several Special Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews, and In-laws

whom she loved dearly; and many other Dear Relatives and Friends.

Family and friends may call or come by the family home at their convenience. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Interment will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Grandview, Tennessee at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Juanita “Neta” Hawes.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

