Obituaries
Mary Juanita “Neta” Hawes, Rockwood
Mrs. Mary Juanita “Neta” Hawes, age 59, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 in the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Knoxville, Tennessee. She was born July 11, 1960 in Wadsworth, Ohio. Neta was a former Bank Teller with Regions Bank and ORNL Federal Credit Union. Neta was a Christian and loved her “Kids”. To her family she was Beloved “Nanny” and “Weezer”.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Walker Powers and Fay Sue Hackworth Powers; and several special In-laws.
Survivors include:
Husband:John Hawes of Rockwood, TN
God-Daughter:Niki VanHoose & husband, Richie of Rockwood, TN
Sister:Susan Proffitt of Kingston, TN
Brothers:Frank Hackworth & wife, Judy of Roanoke, VA
Gerald Powers & wife, Peggy of Harriman, TN
Bobby Powers of Rockwood, TN
And several Special Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Great Nephews, and In-laws
whom she loved dearly; and many other Dear Relatives and Friends.
Family and friends may call or come by the family home at their convenience. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date. Interment will be held in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Grandview, Tennessee at a later date. An online register is available at www.evansmortuary.biz. Evans Mortuary of Rockwood, Tennessee is serving the family of Mrs. Mary Juanita “Neta” Hawes.