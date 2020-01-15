Featured
Possible phone scam targeting area veterans
Anderson County Veterans Service Director Leon Jaquet is warning area veterans of a possible scam
Leon stresses to all area veterans that he is not calling anyone and that this is most likely someone attempting to defraud our veterans. Do not give any personal information out over the phone related to your veterans status or benefits if you receive one of these calls
If you do get a call like this, hang up and notify the Veterans Service office in Anderson County by calling 865-463-6803.
