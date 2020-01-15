Featured

Possible phone scam targeting area veterans

Anderson County Veterans Service Director Leon Jaquet is warning area veterans of a possible scam .Leon himself has received phone calls from someone claiming to be the Veterans Services Officer that appear to come from a Clinton phone number in which the caller says they are calling to inform them of changes in the Veterans Administration and their benefits.



Leon stresses to all area veterans that he is not calling anyone and that this is most likely someone attempting to defraud our veterans. Do not give any personal information out over the phone related to your veterans status or benefits if you receive one of these calls .

If you do get a call like this, hang up and notify the Veterans Service office in Anderson County by calling 865-463-6803.

