Mary Alice Forrester, Harriman

Mary Alice Forrester of Harriman TN born August 4, 1943 passed away January 13, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was a faithful Christian woman who always let her light shine. She is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Florence Keller, her sister Sandra Raulston and her brother Thomas Keller.

She is survived by her husband of 36 years Otis “Yogi” Forrester, her two loving daughters, Melinda (David) Barfield, April (Joe) Cheek and son Daniel (Mary) Forrester. Five grandchildren; Christopher and Taylor Barfield, Nathan Cheek, Drake and Mattisyn Forrester.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Childs Memorial Baptist Church Thursday, January 16, 2020 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 pm with Reverend Don Long and Reverend Tim Shelton officiating. Kyker Funeral Homes of Kingston is serving the Forrester Family.

