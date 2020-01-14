Obituaries

Edwin Terry Steil Sr.

Posted on by in Obituaries with

Edwin Terry Steil Sr., age 84, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born on January 5, 1936 in Chattanooga, TN to late Albert Terry and Ilya Eileen Smith Steil.



The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00PM. On Thursday, January 16, 2020 family and friends will travel to First Calvary Baptist Church in Chattanooga for a visitation from 10:00AM – 12noon with the funeral service to follow at 12noon with Rev. Howard Huling, Rev. John Weaver and Rev. Jim Evans officiating. Terry will be laid to rest at the Chattanooga National Cemetery at 2:00PM with full military honors.

www.holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

